Preview: San Jose State at Washington State

The new year can’t arrive soon enough for San Jose State, which is eager to turn the page on a forgettable 2014. The Spartans visit Washington State on Sunday in search of their first win over a Division I opponent, but they’ll likely be without five players, including their top four scorers, who have been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. The turmoil extended to the bench on Thursday, when associate head coach Chris Brazelton was placed on paid administrative leave.

Washington State faces an uphill battle in the Pac-12 under first-year coach Ernie Kent, but the Cougars should be able to get past the shorthanded Spartans. Guard DaVonte Lacy averages a team-high 17.1 points for the Cougars, who have dropped three of their last four, including back-to-back losses to Gonzaga and Santa Clara. Lacy is looking to bounce back from an off-night against Santa Clara last Saturday, when he was held to nine points on 2-of-12 shooting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (2-9): The Spartans had just eight players in uniform for last Saturday’s 54-38 loss to Seattle after coach Dave Wojcik suspended Rashad Muhammad, Jordan Baker, Frank Rogers, Jaleel Williams and Matt Pollard before the contest. The team had already lost point guard Jalen James (ankle) and center Leon Bahner (foot) to season-ending injuries, so Wojcik recruited two players from the football team for the Seattle game. Freshman guard Darryl Gaynor II scored a season-high 20 points against Seattle and figures to make his third career start against the Cougars.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (4-6): Forward Josh Hawkinson continued to impress on Saturday with 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds against Santa Clara. “Josh has shown me a mental toughness,” Kent told reporters. “From where he was last year to what he’s done this year, it’s pretty amazing.” The Cougars boast a solid backcourt that includes Lacy, Ike Iroegbu and freshman point guard Ny Redding, who has been a pleasant surprise while averaging a team-high 4.7 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2002, with Washington State holding a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series.

2. San Jose State has used 10 different starting lineups through 11 games.

3. Washington State is 5-24 over the last two seasons when trailing at the half.

PREDICTION: Washington State 65, San Jose State 44