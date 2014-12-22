(Updated: CORRECTS Mitchell points in graph 3 CORRECTS halftime score and FG% in graph 4)

Washington State 82, San Jose State 53: Josh Hawkinson collected 25 points and 13 rebounds as the host Cougars routed the undermanned Spartans.

DaVonte Lacy scored 14 points and Jordan Railey added a season-high 12 for Washington State (5-6), which held the Spartans to 33.3 percent shooting and snapped a two-game losing skid. Hawkinson was 12-of-17 from the field and recorded his sixth double-double of the season and third in a row.

Freshman Darryl Gaynor II led San Jose State (2-10) with 24 points on 8-of-27 shooting while Brandon Mitchell added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Spartans, who remained winless against Division I opponents this season, had seven players in uniform due to five player suspensions and various injuries.

Hawkinson scored 15 points in the opening period and Washington State led 47-21 at the break after shooting 50 percent. The Cougars led by 20 with just under 16 minutes left and moved ahead 68-41 on Hawkinson’s basket with 8:39 remaining.

San Jose State took the floor for the second straight game without five players, including their top four scorers, who have been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Washington State held a 45-33 rebounding edge over the Spartans, who were 3-of-17 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ivo Basor had seven points and nine rebounds for San Jose State, which has lost five straight against the Cougars. …Hawkinson came within two points of his career high for Washington State, which shot 46.3 percent, but 6-of-24 from 3-point range. …Dexter Kernich-Drew scored 10 points off the bench for the Cougars, who host UC Davis on Sunday before opening Pac-12 play at Stanford on Jan. 2.