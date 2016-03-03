Wyoming 77, San Jose State 74

Senior Josh Adams scored 26 points to lead Wyoming to a 77-74 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.

Junior Jason McManamen scored 16 points for Wyoming (14-17, 7-11 Mountain West Conference). Sophomore Alan Herndon and freshman Jordan Naughton had 11 points apiece.

Junior Frank Rogers had 15 points and seven rebounds for San Jose State (8-21, 3-14). Junior Gary Williams Jr. scored 14 points. Junior Jalen James had 11, and freshman Isaac Thornton contributed 10 points.

The teams traded leads throughout the first half. Thornton made a 3-pointer to give San Jose State a 17-14 lead. A dunk by Adams put Wyoming up 22-21. A 3-pointer by Herndon gave the Cowboys a 41-39 lead, but Williams answered with a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to put the Spartans up at the break.

The game remained close in the second half. San Jose State went up 49-43 on a jumper by freshman Cody Schwartz. Wyoming took a 55-52 lead on a dunk by Herndon. The Spartans led by five with just over seven minutes left, but the Cowboys reclaimed the lead with a 7-0 run.