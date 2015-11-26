Preview: Santa Clara vs. Arizona

Don’t expect a repeat of 1993 when No. 10 Arizona meets Santa Clara on Thursday night in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton. That was the year the Steve Nash-led Broncos posted one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, knocking off second-seeded Arizona in the opening round in Salt Lake City, one of seven first-rounds wins by a No. 15 seed in the history of the tournament.

Arizona is just as powerful as they were back then, but the Broncos are a lot worse off, evident by their 0-5 record coming into the tournament. Gabe York should feel right at home for the Wildcats, as the team’s leading scorer will be playing just a few miles from where he starred in high school. York is feeling confident with his stroke too, combining for 41 points the last two games while hitting 8-of-16 shots from beyond the 3-point line to keep him at 50 percent for the season. York may have to take on an even bigger role if second-leading scorer Ryan Anderson is unable to play after missing the previous game with an ankle injury.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (0-5): Jared Brownridge is carrying the torch for the Broncos as he’s the only player averaging double figures in scoring. The 6-3 guard from Aurora, Ill. has combined for 37 points the last two games to inch his scoring average up to 15.4, still below the 15.9 he averaged last season and the 17.2 he put up as a freshman two years ago. KJ Feagin is a Long Beach native who scored 26 points two weeks ago against Milwaukee, but the freshman guard has combined for 18 points in the other four games.

ABOUT ARIZONA (4-0): Santa Clara has just one starter taller than 6-foot-6, and 6-11 freshman center Henrik Jadersten plays limited minutes, setting up a possible big game for Arizona 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski. So far this season, it has been a bit of a struggle for Tarczewski, who has surpassed last season’s scoring average (9.3) just once this season. One reason for Tarczewski’s slight decline has been the improvement of 7-footer Dusan Ristic, who has seen his minutes and scoring average double from last season and his rebounding improve from 2.1 a game to 7.8.

TIP-INS

1. With a victory, Arizona coach Sean Miller can move into sole possession of third place on the all-time wins list for the Wildcats (168).

2. The Wildcats have won the last three ESPN tournaments; the 2014 Maui Invitational, the 2013 NIT Season Tip-Off and the 2012 Diamond Head Classic.

3. Seven players on the Arizona roster hail from Southern California.

PREDICTION: Arizona 96, Santa Clara 52