Preview: Santa Clara vs Arizona

A young Arizona squad will continue to lean on Parker Jackson-Cartwright as the No. 9 Wildcats face Santa Clara on Thursday at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The junior point guard has recorded 15 assists and one turnover in his last two games after recording his first career double-double his last time out.

"He's learned how to play the game, he knows our system, he's been in college for three years, he's always been someone you trust with (the) ball in his hands," Arizona coach Sean Miller said after Monday's win. The Wildcats' top three scorers are freshmen with Jackson-Cartwright the fourth player averaging double figures. Arizona beat Santa Clara 75-73 in overtime last season at another Thanksgiving tournament. Senior guard Jared Brownridge, who had 44 points for the Broncos in that meeting, leads Santa Clara through five games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (3-2): Brownridge (team-high 16.8 points) had 32 points in his last start thanks to a 7-of-15 performance from the 3-point line. Junior forward Jarvis Pugh adds 15.6 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds. Sophomore Matt Hauser (8.4 points, 6.6 assists) has recorded back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 15 points and 10.5 assists.

ABOUT ARIZONA (4-0): Jackson-Cartwright averages 10.3 points, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals for the Wildcats. Lauri Markkanen, a 7-foot freshman forward, leads the team with 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds and freshman guard Kobi Simmons adds 12 points. Freshman guard Rawle Alkins adds 11.3 points in four starts.

TIP-INS

1. The winner plays either Butler or Vanderbilt on Friday while the loser plays the loser of the Butler-Vanderbilt game.

2. Miller was an assistant coach for Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek at Miami (Ohio) (1993-95) and North Carolina State (1996-2001).

3. Markkanen is shooting 65.5 percent inside the arc and 95.7 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Arizona 75, Santa Clara 63