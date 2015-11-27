Arizona 75, Santa Clara 73 (OT)

Arizona guard Gabe York made one of two free throws with 3.9 seconds left in overtime for the go-ahead point, and the 11th-ranked Wildcats overcame 44 points from Santa Clara guard Jared Brownridge to edge the winless Broncos 75-73 at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, Calif., on Thursday night.

After York gave Arizona a 74-73 lead, Santa Clara freshman guard KJ Feagin stepped out of bounds in the backcourt with 1.4 seconds left. Wildcats forward Ryan Anderson hit a free throw with 0.9 seconds left for the final margin.

Brownridge, a senior averaging 15.4 points per game, missed a heave from beyond half-court as time expired. He shot 11-for-29 from the field, 7-for-19 from beyond the 3-point arc, and he sank all 15 of his free-throw attempts.

Santa Clara forward Jarvis Pugh had a chance to give his team the lead with 6.7 seconds left in regulation, but he missed two free throws with the game tied at 66. York then missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

York scored seven of his 11 points in overtime. Anderson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Center Kaleb Tarczewski had 12 points and eight rebounds for Arizona, but he left the game with 6:29 left in the second half because of an injury to his left ankle and did not return.

Arizona will play Providence (5-0) in a semifinal Friday night. Santa Clara (0-6) will play Evansville in the losers’ bracket.

Arizona cruised early in the first half, taking a 32-15 lead with 4:46 left. However, Santa Clara surged with a 17-2 run that spanned halftime to tie the game at 34.

The Wildcats jumped ahead with the next six points, but Brownridge led the Broncos back again, tying the game at 54 with a 3-pointer, at 63 with another trey, and at 65 with two free throws with 1:05 to go.

Arizona shot just 3-for-22 from 3-point range.