Evansville 69, Santa Clara 57
#US College Basketball
November 28, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Evansville 69, Santa Clara 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Evansville 69, Santa Clara 57

D.J. Balentine, a senior guard, totaled 23 points and eight assists to pace Evansville in a 69-57 win over Santa Clara in consolation bracket play at the Wooden Legacy tournament on Friday night at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

Purple Aces senior center Egidijus Mockevicius had a career-high 21 rebounds and eight points while redshirt junior guard Mislav Brzoga scored 16.

Evansville (4-1) won its first three games before suffering a 74-64 loss to Providence in the tournament’s opening round Thursday.

Jared Brownridge, a sophomore guard who scored a career-high and tournament-record 44 points in a 75-73 overtime loss to No. 11 Arizona in round one, scored 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

Santa Clara (0-7) lost 15 of its last 18 games.

The Broncos went up 16-15 with 8:08 left in the first half, but Evansville went on a 22-13 run to claim a 37-29 lead at halftime.

Santa Clara never came closer than four in the second period.

Evansville meets UC Irvine in the Wooden Legacy third-place game while Santa Clara plays Boston College in the seventh-place game on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
