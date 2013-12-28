Preview: Santa Clara at Gonzaga

There was a time that beingnationally ranked and winning 10 of its first 12 games would be anaccomplishment for Gonzaga. But Mark Few has raised the expectationswith the No. 21 Bulldogs, so the 10-2 record they take intoSaturday’s West Coast Conference opener with visiting Santa Clara is a bit ofa letdown, especially with a loss in their last game before theChristmas holiday. The Bulldogs, though, are still the favorites to winthe league, so Few will certainly have his team ready to get off onthe right foot.

The Broncos are coming off aone-point victory over South Florida that put them over the .500 markheading into the conference campaign. Unfortunately for Santa Clara,every team in the league had an above-.500 record in non-conferenceplay, and they get to start with the favorite Bulldogs. The Broncoswill need to turn up their defensive intensity against a Gonzaga teamthat averages 85.3 points, good for 16th in the nation.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (7-6): TheBroncos have been playing well, finishing third in the eight-team LasVegas Classic, but the team is hoping to get better soon with thereturn to action of 7-0 center Robert Garrett. Garrett has beensidelined with an ankle injury and its unsure when he’ll return, buthis presence would help in the paint for a team that is averagingonly 34.2 rebounds. Although Garrett has been averaging just 2.7boards, he’s been doing that in eight minutes per game, so the hope is thatwith more playing time, Garrett could make more of an impact.

ABOUT GONZAGA (10-2): Despite nothing but winning records in the conference, the Bulldogs are the most respected - and maybe the onlyrespected - team. Gonzaga coach Mark Few is trying to keep his teamfocused on each opponent, even if the records can be a littlemisleading. “I think there’s been varying schedules everybody‘splayed,” Few told the Spokane Spokesman-Review. “So it’s kind ofhard to digest some of the records.”

TIP-INS

1. The Broncos are shooting alower percentage from 3-point range than their opponents, but averagenearly twice as many 3s as the opposition.

2. Bulldogs C Sam Dower - theBulldogs’ second-leading scorer - hurt his back in the loss toKansas State and his status for this game is uncertain.

3. Gonzaga leads the series 49-30.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 88, SantaClara 74