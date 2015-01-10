Preview: Santa Clara at Gonzaga

Gonzaga plays consecutive home games for the first time since opening the season with four in a row when it hosts Santa Clara on Saturday in a West Coast Conference contest. The No. 7 Bulldogs defeated San Francisco 88-57 on Thursday in its first game at the McCarthey Athletic Center since Dec. 15, prompting senior guard Kevin Pangos to tell reporters: ”It was kind of relaxing. We were not in a bus, a hotel and back on a bus. It was peaceful, you could say.” Gonzaga has won 33 straight home games - the nation’s second-longest streak to Duke’s 41 - and 30 of the last 32 meetings with the Broncos, including the last eight.

The Bulldogs boast one of the most prolific offenses in the nation and are ninth in scoring at 82.3 points per game, second in field goal percentage (52.8) and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.6. Pangos averages 12.4 points - 17.3 in four WCC games - after scoring 17 against San Francisco to help Gonzaga stretch its winning streak to eight since its only loss of the season - 66-63 in overtime at No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 6. Santa Clara has dropped five of its last seven games, including a 78-61 loss at Portland on Thursday, and averages 61.5 points while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor - both last in the WCC.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (7-9, 2-3 WCC): The Broncos have only two players averaging double figures in scoring - senior guard Brandon Clark (15.3) and sophomore guard Jared Brownridge (13.8). Clark, though, shoots 34.5 percent from the field - 25.9 from 3-point range - while averaging a team-best 3.9 assists. The Broncos are also last in the WCC in rebounding margin at minus-5.1 and have recorded 177 assists against 177 turnovers.

ABOUT GONZAGA (15-1, 4-0): As Pangos heats up from the perimeter (55.3 percent shooting, 14-for-23 from 3-point range in WCC games), Kentucky transfer Kyle Wiltjer is a threat from all over the court. The 6-10 junior averages a team-best 16.4 points while contributing 5.1 rebounds and shooting 53.6 percent from the floor, including a respectable 42.6 from 3-point range. Przemek Karnowski, a 7-1 junior, averages 10.9 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs have outrebounded every opponent this season and have a plus-9.9 rebounding margin, second in the WCC to Saint Mary’s (10.6).

2. Brownridge (17.2 points per game in 2013-14) and Clark (16.9) formed the highest-scoring backcourt duo in the WCC last season.

3. Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who is in his 16th season, is 198-24 against the WCC.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 82, Santa Clara 61