Top-ranked Gonzaga keeps racking up the victories and now possesses the longest winning streak in school history entering Saturday's West Coast Conference game against visiting Santa Clara. The Bulldogs notched their school-best 23rd straight win when they posted an 85-75 victory at Brigham Young on Thursday and look to move closer to an undefeated regular season.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few makes sure his players don't get full of themselves with the accolades being thrown their way, but junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss certainly doesn't mind the limelight. "It's definitely an honor," Williams-Goss said after scoring 33 points in the win over BYU. "Somebody has to be ranked No. 1, so as a competitor, why not it be you? It's not like we don't appreciate it or think it's cool to be ranked No. 1. But we just understand we can't rest our hat on that and we have to keep getting better each week." The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game and have eight wins by 30 or more points, including an 88-57 victory at Santa Clara on Jan. 19. The Broncos are playing solid of late with five wins in their last seven games and recorded a 60-45 road win over Portland on Thursday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (13-11, 7-4 West Coast Conference): Senior guard Jared Brownridge scored 23 points and made 6-of-12 3-point attempts in the first meeting against Gonzaga and he leads the Broncos in scoring at 18.5 points per game and leads the WCC with 84 3-point baskets. Brownridge ranks sixth in WCC history with 2,159 points and is 11 points away from surpassing fifth-place Anthony Ireland (2010-14) of Loyola Marymount. Sophomore point guard KJ Feagin (13.6 average) injured an ankle in Thursday's game but is expected to play and sophomore guard Matt Hauser (10.3) played 38 minutes against Portland despite breaking his nose early in the contest.

ABOUT GONZAGA (23-0, 11-0): Williams-Goss' second-highest scoring effort of the season fueled the win over the Cougars and it raised his team-best average to 15.6. "He's a ferocious competitor," Few said after the victory. "He's confident. He's mentally tough. He'll be the first one to tell you he wasn't playing good, especially in that first half. That just shows you how tough and clutch (he is). The kid's just a winner. He's just a flat-out winner." Senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) can claim to be a winner as well as the victory over BYU was the 123rd of his career, establishing a new school mark.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga won 13 straight meetings and 37 of the past 39.

2. Bulldogs junior PF Johnathan Williams is shooting 60.4 percent from the field and is 19-of-30 over the past four games.

3. The Broncos only collected one offensive board in the first meeting as Gonzaga posted a 42-23 rebounding edge.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 93, Santa Clara 65