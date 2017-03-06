Preview: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Fourth-ranked Gonzaga routed Santa Clara by an average of 33 points in two regular-season meetings and aims for its 15th consecutive victory in the all-time series when the teams meet in Monday's West Coast Conference tournament semifinals in Las Vegas. Gonzaga owns the best record in the nation and has recorded 21 victories by 20 or more points this season, including Friday's 82-50 quarterfinal triumph over Pacific.

The top-seeded Bulldogs fell short of their quest for an unbeaten season when they lost to BYU in their regular-season finale but regained their groove by outscoring Pacific by 30 points in the second half of Friday's win. "That's 30 wins, people," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters afterward. "For us to be the first team to 30 this year is a great accomplishment for this team." Fourth-seeded Santa Clara is in the semifinals for the first time since 2011 after dispatching San Francisco 76-69 in the quarterfinals despite being without second-leading scorer KJ Feagin (14.6 points). "We lost KJ earlier in the week due to a concussion," Broncos coach Herb Sendek told reporters after Friday's win. "He had been playing very well. These guys somehow pulled together and really executed the game plan and I thought played with a lot of heart and courage."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (17-15): It will be decided at some point on Monday whether or not Feagin will be available, but that didn't stop Jared Brownridge (17.7 points) from referring to Gonzaga as just another opponent. "To me, and I'm sure everybody else on the team, it's just another game," Brownridge told reporters despite being 0-9 against the Bulldogs during his standout career. "It's all about preparation. ... All we have to do is lock in and be ready to listen to what the coaches have to tell us. It's our job to go out there and perform that." Nate Kratch (10.9 points, team-leading 6.5 rebounds) and Matt Hauser (10.2, team-best 5.3 assists) also score in double digits.

ABOUT GONZAGA (30-1): Jordan Mathews scored a season-best 22 points in the win over Pacific and has drained a team-leading 67 3-pointers while averaging 10.7 points. Nigel Williams-Goss, who recorded 20 points against the Tigers, leads the squad in scoring (16.4 points), assists (4.7) and steals (1.6), while Przemek Karnowski (12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds) has been sturdy inside. Johnathan Williams (10.1 points, team-best 6.5 rebounds) has been solid down the stretch and has averaged 11.8 boards over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won 38 of the last 40 meetings.

2. Bulldogs G Silas Melson has scored in double digits just once in his last nine contests.

3. Brownridge has registered 2,281 career points, which puts him second on the school's all-time list behind Kevin Foster (2,423 from 2008-13) and fourth in WCC history.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 59