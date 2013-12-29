No. 21 Gonzaga 74, Santa Clara 60: David Stockton had 21 points and four steals to help the Bulldogs earn a home win in their West Coast Conference opener.

Kevin Pangos scored 17 points for Gonzaga (11-2, 1-0 WCC), which won its 18th straight conference opener. Przemek Karnowski had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Brandon Clark led Santa Clara (7-7, 0-1) with 22 points, while Jared Brownridge chipped in 12. Evan Roquemore contributed 11 points but committed seven turnovers.

The game was close throughout the first half, with Santa Clara holding onto a four-point lead with just under four minutes to play. But Gonzaga closed on a 9-0 run to take a five-point lead into the break.

It was a tight game throughout the second half as well, with the Broncos pulling within three with just over eight minutes to play. Once again, the Bulldogs used a run – this time a 10-0 spurt – to open things up to a 13-point advantage and cruise to the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga went 23-of-31 at the free-throw line while Santa Clara was 6-for-12. … The two teams grabbed 32 rebounds apiece. … Gonzaga C Sam Dower Jr. missed the game after suffering a back injury in the Bulldogs’ last game against Kansas State.