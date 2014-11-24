Preview: Santa Clara at Michigan State

With a tough road loss now in the rear-view mirror, No. 19 Michigan State sets its sights on maintaining home dominance when it hosts Santa Clara on Monday. The Spartans rebounded from a 10-point loss at No. 3 Duke last Tuesday to rout Loyola Chicago 87-52 in their home opener Friday. Branden Dawson and Marvin Clark Jr. scored 15 points apiece as Michigan State won its 38th straight home debut and improved to 128-10 at the Breslin Center versus non-conference opponents under head coach Tom Izzo.

Monday’s contest is part of the on-campus portion of the Orlando Classic, which sees Izzo’s bunch take on Rider on Thursday in Florida before two more matchups against yet-to-be-determined opponents. The Broncos are in the second of six straight games away from home, the first of which resulted in a 60-54 loss at Utah State on Wednesday. In the only prior meeting between Santa Clara and Michigan State, Broncos great Steve Nash had 23 points to lead his squad to a 77-71 win in the 1995 Maui Invitational.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (2-1): The Broncos, picked to finish seventh in the West Coast Conference preseason coaches poll, will have a hard time staying with the Spartans if Brandon Clark struggles like he did against Utah State. After pouring in 51 points on 15-of-27 shooting over the course of the team’s 2-0 start, the senior standout was just 3-of-15 from the floor - including 1-of-8 from long range - in Wednesday’s loss. Preseason WCC first-teamer Jared Brownridge led the way with 11 points but also struggled, going 3-of-14, as the worst-shooting team in its conference last season posted a 36.4 percent mark overall.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-1): Perhaps the biggest positive in the Spartans’ rout of Loyola Chicago was the breakout game of Clark, a freshman. Clark needed just 12 minutes to tie Dawson for the team lead in scoring, making 5-of-6 shots in the process and chipping in a block and a steal. A native of Kansas City, Clark has made 4-of-6 3-pointers and could be the primary perimeter threat off the bench for a squad that set a school single-season record with 307 made triples in 2013-14.

TIP-INS

1. Dawson is shooting 67.7 percent through three games but has made only 3-of-8 free throws.

2. Brandon Clark has 18 assists against five turnovers.

3. The Broncos play Tennessee in their first bracketed game of the Orlando Classic on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 79, Santa Clara 61