No. 19 Michigan State 79, Santa Clara 52: Travis Trice scored 19 points and dished out eight assists as the host Spartans rolled past the Broncos in the on-campus portion of the Orlando Classic.

Gavin Schilling finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and Denzel Valentine had his fifth with 13 points and 11 boards for Michigan State (3-1), which played without star forward Branden Dawson (illness). Marvin Clark Jr. added 15 points and four blocked shots for the Spartans.

Jared Brownridge led Santa Clara (2-2) with 12 points while leading scorer Brandon Clark had nine on 2-of-13 shooting. Denzel Johnson also had nine points for the Broncos, who shot 29 percent.

Clark hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the contest and the Spartans never trailed, building a 17-2 lead on Schilling’s layup with 13 minutes left in the first half and pushing the margin to 20 points for the first time on Clark’s dunk with 8:45 before the break. Santa Clara had one basket over the final seven-plus minutes of the half and finished 5-of-30 from the floor while staring at a 40-14 deficit.

Johnson had seven points in the Broncos’ 9-0 burst early in the second half before Trice was good from long distance to kick off an 11-0 surge as Michigan State extended its lead to 53-23 with just over 13 minutes remaining. The largest lead came on Clark’s 3-pointer that made it 72-35 with 6:18 to go as the Spartans finished 12-of-30 beyond the arc.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Spartans G Alvin Ellis III missed his third straight game with an ankle injury. ... Brandon Clark scored 52 points on 15-for-29 shooting in his first two games but has 18 points on 5-of-28 shooting in his last two. ... Michigan State takes on Rider on Thursday in the bracketed portion of the event in Orlando while Santa Clara plays Tennessee.