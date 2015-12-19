Nevada 72, Santa Clara 69

Guards Marqueze Coleman and D.J. Fenner combined for 35 points and Nevada overcame 29 points from Santa Clara guard Jared Brownbridge to post a 72-69 victory on Friday night at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Brownbridge had a chance to give Santa Clara the lead with 13 seconds left, but his jumper was off the mark.

Forward Cameron Oliver grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Brownbridge. Oliver sank both free throws to account for the final score.

Santa Clara did have two final chances in the last four seconds to tie the score, but 3-point attempts by guard KJ Feagin and Brownbridge weren’t true and the Wolf Pack (8-3) escaped.

One of the lowest scoring teams in the nation -- Santa Clara (4-8) entered the game averaging 63.4 points, which was ranked 332nd -- went toe to toe with Nevada and was down 70-69 after Brownbridge sank a free throw with 2:03 left.

Fenner turned the ball over with 35 seconds left, giving Brownbridge a chance to be the hero.

The Wolf Pack defense made Brownbridge work all night for his 29 points as he made only 10 of 24 shots from the field.

Santa Clara went to the free-throw line only eight times and made just three. Nevada was 15 of 22. The Wolf Pack also had a sizable advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Broncos 40-27.

Nevada remained perfect at home (5-0). Santa Clara had won four straight games after losing its first seven.