Preview: Santa Clara at Notre Dame

Two teams coming off woeful shooting performances will meet when Santa Clara visits Notre Dame on Friday. The Fighting Irish made just 36.9 percent of their attempts in falling to Indiana State, which made 11-of-20 3-pointers. “So disappointing for us, but it wasn’t anything like us not playing well,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “It was Indiana State imposing their will on us on both ends of the floor. And it kinds of gets you back evaluating who you are as you move into the next game.”

The Broncos were nearly as bad shooting-wise in a recent 13-point loss to California State Fullerton. After shooting 37.7 percent in the loss, Kerry Keating’s team stands at 43.9 percent for the season. Jared Brownridge and Jerry Brown are both shooting above 50 percent, but Brandon Clark and Denzel Johnson are each in the low 30s from the field. Evan Roquemore, the team’s lone active 1,000-point scorer, has yet to play this season due to a back injury.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (2-1): Despite his poor shooting, no first-year player has scored more points over his first three games than the 61 put up by Brownridge, who is helping offset the loss of the top two scorers from a year ago. Roquemore has averaged better than 11 points per game in each of his first three seasons, so his return will certainly bolster a young lineup. In addition to leading the team in shooting at 63.6 percent, Brown is also the top rebounder at 8.5 per game.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2-1): Eric Atkins (18 points), Jerian Grant (17), and Pat Connaughton (16) were solid against Indiana State, but no other Notre Dame player managed more than six points. Grant, who leads the team with 19.3 per game, saw a silver lining after the loss. “We have veteran guys. Guys will be ready. At the end of the day, it’s just one loss, and we’ve got a lot of basketball yet to play,” he said.

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Irish won the only meeting in 1970.

2. The loss to Indiana State was the Fighting Irish’s first in November under head coach Mike Brey.

3. After facing Notre Dame, the Broncos return home for games with North Dakota State, Rider and Rice in the Cable Car Classic.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 71, Santa Clara 57