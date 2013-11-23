(Updated: Minor edits.)

Notre Dame 84, Santa Clara 69: Jerian Grant had 20 points and five assists as the Fighting Irish held off the visiting Broncos.

Grant was 8-of-15 from the field, and Garrick Sherman contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Irish (3-1). Eric Atkins chipped in with 16 points and five assists and Demetrius Jackson added 13 points and eight boards for Notre Dame, which finished with a 42-25 edge in rebounding.

Brandon Clark had 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting for the Broncos (2-2). Jared Brownridge had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers and Evan Roquemore came up with nine points and four boards.

Notre Dame led 57-53 at the midway point of the second half, but 12 straight points, including six by Jackson, increased the Irish lead to 69-53. A free throw by Roquemore ended a four-minute drought for the Broncos, who couldn’t get any closer than 10 points down the stretch.

The lead changed hands 10 times in the first 15 minutes, before seven straight points by Grant allowed the Fighting Irish to pull out to a 32-23 lead with 4:05 remaining. The Broncos responded with a 13-9 run to cut the deficit to 41-35 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Grant had 13 points in the first half. ... Notre Dame’s Austin Burgett had six points and a team-high 10 rebounds before fouling out for the second straight game. ... The Broncos led by as many as five points in the first half.