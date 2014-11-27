Preview: Santa Clara vs. Tennessee

Following its first win under new coach Donnie Tyndall, Tennessee hopes to go back to the future Thursday when it meets Santa Clara in the first round of the Orlando Classic. The Volunteers began their season with a disappointing 85-69 setback against VCU on Nov. 14, committing 19 turnovers and yielding 23 offensive rebounds. Tennessee turned the tables on Texas Southern six days later, recording only eight giveaways and collecting 20 offensive boards in a 70-58 triumph.

The Volunteers reached the title game in this event – when it was known as the Old Spice Classic – in 2008 before losing to Gonzaga the last time they participated in it and hope to begin a similar trek against another West Coast Conference opponent in the Broncos. Santa Clara won its first two games at home by double figures, but came away empty on its two-game road trip – including a 79-52 defeat at Michigan State on Monday in a nonbracket game of this event. The Broncos shot 29 percent from the field and were outrebounded 52-34, giving themselves no chance to recover after falling behind 17-2 in the opening minutes.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (2-2): The Broncos were without 6-8, 225-pound forward Yannick Atanga (knee) and 6-9, 270-pound Emmanual Ndumanya (left foot) on Monday and, minus their interior size, Michigan State collected as many offensive rebounds as Santa Clara did on the defensive end (21). Leading scorer Brandon Clark (17.5 points) has cooled since scoring 52 points on 15-for-29 shooting in his first two games, as he has 18 on 5-of-28 shooting over his last two contests combined. Second-leading scorer Jared Brownridge (12 points per game) has experienced similar shooting woes over the same span, going 6-for-26 from the field after connecting on nine of his first 15 attempts to begin the year.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (1-1): Tyndall replaced forward Derek Reese and guard Robert Hubbs III – each of whom started the season-opening loss to VCU – with freshman forwards Jabari McGhee and Willie Carmichael III against Texas Southern and was especially complimentary of Carmichael after his 10-point, seven-rebound effort in 26 minutes. ”I think he has a chance to be an All-SEC type guy by the time he is a junior. Like I have said many times, there is a lot of his game that reminds me of (current Denver Nuggets forward) Kenneth (Faried),” said Tyndall, who coached Faried at Morehead State. Carmichael played only four minutes in the opener.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face either Kansas or Rhode Island on Friday.

2. Clark is shooting 83.6 percent from the free-throw line in his career – the third-best mark in school history behind Steve Nash (86.1, 1992-96) and Rush Vrankovich (85.8, 1961-64).

3. The Volunteers won their only previous meeting with Santa Clara, defeating the Broncos 80-76 at the 1973 Rainbow Classic.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 77, Santa Clara 70