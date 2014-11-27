(Updated: UPDATES opponent in graph 2)

Tennessee 64, Santa Clara 57: Josh Richardson scored 12 of his 18 points after intermission as the Volunteers downed the Broncos in the opening round of the Orlando Classic.

Armani Moore added 18 points and six rebounds for Tennessee (2-1) in the teams’ second all-time meeting and first since 1973. Jabari McGhee chipped in eight points and a game-high nine boards – including six on the offensive end – for the Volunteers, who will face Kansas in Friday’s semifinals.

Brandon Clark sparked a late second-half rally and finished with 21 points as Santa Clara (2-3) dropped its third straight contest. Jared Brownridge poured in 12 points and Denzel Johnson tallied 11 for the Broncos, who square off against Rhode Island in Friday’s consolation round.

Santa Clara made its first four 3-point attempts to overcome nine first-half turnovers and built its biggest edge at 26-20 with 4½ minutes remaining on Clark’s second triple. The Broncos managed only four more points before the break and did not score for the opening 9½ minutes of the second half, enabling Tennessee to take the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Richardson with just over 17 minutes left.

The Volunteers’ margin swelled to 11 midway through the second half before Brownridge ended Santa Clara’s scoring drought. Richardson hit a jumper and 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to answer a brief surge from the Broncos as Tennessee stretched its margin to 14 with 6½ minutes to go before Clark rolled off 10 straight and Kai Healy knocked down a triple to bring Santa Clara within four in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee, which grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, is averaging 16.7 in its first three games. …After shooting 6-of-19 from the field on Thursday, Clark is 11-of-47 over his last three games after going 15-for-29 over his first two contests. … The Volunteers are allowing opponents to shoot 36.2 percent beyond the arc.