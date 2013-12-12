Preview: Savannah State at Arkansas

Arkansas expects to have a double-digit victory total prior to the start of SEC play and Thursday’s home contest against Savannah State should enable the Razorbacks to move one victory closer. Arkansas is 6-2 entering a stretch of five home games against light competition as third-year coach Mike Anderson looks to position the Razorbacks toward their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008. Savannah State has lost six straight games after falling to Northern Iowa on Tuesday.

Arkansas was due for a bit of a breather after a five-game span in which the opponents included California, Minnesota and Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks finished off the tough stretch with a home victory over a solid Clemson squad Saturday. The Tigers shouldn’t pose much of an upset stretch as their two victories have come against Tennessee Temple, which competes at the National Christian College Athletic Association level and Florida National, a first-year program.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Razorback Sports Network

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2-8): Guard Deven Williams had 18 points off the bench in the loss to Northern Iowa and leads the Tigers with a 12.8 scoring average. Forward Jyles Smith packs a defensive presence with 30 blocks and also averages a team-best 7.2 rebounds. Smith is shooting 55 percent to go with an 8.1 average and forward Joshua Montgomery (9.3) is the third player on the squad that averages more than eight points per game.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (6-2): The Razorbacks have performed well from behind the arc with a 40.1 percentage and an average of 7.6 makes per game. Guard Michael Qualls (team-best 15.8 average) has made 14-of-28 attempts and guard Rashad Madden (9-of-16) knocked down a career-high four in the victory over Clemson. Forward Alandise Harris is contributing 13.4 points per game while forward Bobby Portis has strung together four consecutive double-digit outings to boost his average to 11.5.

TIP-INS

1. The Razorbacks have won 19 consecutive home games, which ties for the fifth longest active streak in the nation.

2. Arkansas has scored more than 80 points five times while the Tigers have held five of their last eight opponents to 66 or fewer points.

3. Savannah State is 0-5 on the road, including a 33-point loss at Pittsburgh and a 14-point losing margin at Utah.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 79, Savannah State 63