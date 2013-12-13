(Updated: UPDATED Portis’ rebound total in 2nd graph. ... ADDED reason for Qualls’ benching in notebook.)

Arkansas 72, Savannah State 43: Rashad Madden scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half and the host Razorbacks pulled away in the second half to knock off the Tigers.

Bobby Portis added 10 points and 11 rebounds as Arkansas (7-2) won its 20th consecutive home game, the nation’s fifth-longest active streak. Moses Kingsley had five blocked shots and the Razorbacks had 10 rejections overall.

Alante Fenner and Deven Williams scored 10 points apiece for Savannah State, which shot just 31.4 percent from the field. The Tigers (2-9) are 0-6 on the road and have lost seven straight games overall.

Arkansas played a sluggish first half – shooting 35.7 percent from the field, 1-of-10 from behind the arc and 6-of-12 from the free-throw line to take a 27-25 lead into the break. An early 7-0 run in the second half boosted the lead to nine and a layup by Rickey Scott Jr. gave the Razorbacks a 48-33 lead with under nine minutes left.

Scott’s dunk with 7:15 to play made it an 18-point margin. Madden drained a 3-pointer to make it 61-37 with just over four minutes to go as Arkansas completed a 45-point second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: F Coty Clarke collected 10 rebounds for Arkansas, which had a 48-35 edge on the boards. … Savannah State was 7-of-27 from the field in the second half. … Razorbacks leading scorer Michael Qualls didn’t play in the first half as a punishment for being late to practice and finished with seven points.