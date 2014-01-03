Preview: Savannah State at Baylo

Baylor has featured some impressive athletes in recent seasons, but Cory Jefferson is right near the top of that list. The senior forward looks to lead the 11th-ranked Bears to their sixth straight victory when struggling Savannah State pays a visit Friday. Jefferson, a 6-9 forward with a 7-foot wingspan, scored a team-high 17 points in Monday’s victory over Oral Roberts, including three dunks as the Bears dominated the second half.

“I think it gets the crowd and team going more than anything, and that is just something that I love to do,” said Jefferson, who paces Baylor with 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds. “I love dunking, so that’s a plus.” The Bears have not scored fewer than 66 points in a game this season and are shooting 50.2 percent from the field a pair of trends that almost certainly will continue against Savannah State. The Tigers closed out 2013 with nine straight losses, including a 76-34 trouncing at the hands of No. 13 Florida on Sunday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Plus

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2-11): The Tigers are one of the worst offensive teams in the nation as six of their top eight scorers shoot below 41 percent from the field and as a team, they shoot 62.2 percent from the foul line and 30.8 percent from 3-point range. Senior guard Deven Williams is the only double-digit scorer for Savannah State at 11.8 points, while Jyles Smith is the team’s primary force inside with averages of 7.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.6 blocks. To his credit, Tigers coach Horace Broadnax has challenged his team with matchups against Pittsburgh, Utah, Arkansas, Miami (Fla.) and Florida, although Savannah State has lost those five games by an average of 27 points.

ABOUT BAYLOR (11-1): The Bears’ only defeat this season came at the hands of No. 2 Syracuse, and their final two wins of 2013 came by nearly identical scores - 81-56 over Southern and 81-55 against Oral Roberts. Baylor’s top three scorers all are excellent shooters in one particular area. Jefferson, who does most of his damage near the rim, connects on 57 percent of his shots from the field while second-leading scorer Kenny Chery (11.8 points) hits 93.1 percent from the foul line and Brady Heslip (11.1 points) is shooting 49.3 percent from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Jefferson has taken 107 shots from the field and 77 free throws, but only has eight assists on the season.

2. Heslip has committed just two turnovers in 262 minutes.

3. This is the final non-conference tune-up for Baylor before beginning Big 12 play at No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Baylor 90, Savannah State 58