Preview: Savannah State at Baylor

Baylor coach Scott Drew, trying to direct his team to its third consecutive NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, will continue to try and find the right pieces for another March Madness run on Monday night when the Bears host Savannah State. It’s the second of six straight home games for the Bears who come in off a 77-60 victory over Jackson State on Friday, a schedule Drew crafted to make sure his squad had plenty of early practice time.

Drew’s biggest task is trying to identify who can fill the roles vacated by two of his best players from last year’s 24-10 squad, point guard Kenny Chery and forward Royce O‘Neale. “We’re trying to figure out the new roles for guys and give them the opportunity to get comfortable,” Drew told the Waco Tribune. “Especially with the freshmen and guys who didn’t play as many minutes last year, confidence is always big. Now without having to travel you can spend more days practicing. Travel wears you out and you have to cut down on some of your stuff.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Net

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (3-1): The Tigers, picked to finish 12th out of 13 teams in the preseason MEAC poll, come in off a 77-59 road loss at Oregon on Friday. Senior guard Christopher Martin (14.8) and junior swingman Troyce Manassa (12.8) lead the team in scoring while 6-foot-7 senior forward Brian Pearson, a third team all-MEAC preseason pick, leads the team in rebounding (9.0). The Tigers, who scored more than 70 points just four times last season en route to a 9-22 record, have already accomplished that feat twice this season and are averaging 70.3 points per game.

ABOUT BAYLOR (2-1): Sophomore guard Al Freeman leads the Bears in scoring (17.7) and has connected on 9-of-16 3-pointers. Senior forward Rico Gathers, who was third in the nation in rebounding (11.6) last season and is an NBA prospect, is second on the team in scoring (13.0) while grabbing a team best 9.0 rebounds. Forwards Taurean Prince (11.0) and Johnathan Motley (10.3) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has won 26 consecutive nonconference home games dating back to Dec. 12, 2012.

2. Baylor, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are the only schools ranked by AP in football, men’s and women’s basketball.

3. Martin is 13-of-25 from 3-point range (52.0 percent).

PREDICTION: Baylor 79, Savannah State 62