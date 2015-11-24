Baylor 100, Savannah State 61

Baylor forward Johnathan Motley scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures as the Bears cruised past Savannah State 100-61 on Monday night at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Bears forward Taurean Prince filled up the stat sheet, scoring 20 with nine assists and seven rebounds. Baylor forward Rico Gathers had 16 points, guard Al Freeman had 14 and guard Ishmail Wainright scored 10.

Motley posted a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Forward Lenjo Kilo scored 13 and guard Chris Martin scored 11 to lead Savannah State.

Baylor stretched out an 18-point halftime lead on the strength of a 10-0 run late in the first half.

The Bears held Savannah State scoreless for more than three minutes after Kilo made a jumper to cut Baylor’s lead to 32-26 at the 6:44 mark.

Prince made a 3-pointer to spark a first-half run. The Bears got balanced scoring during the surge as Freeman made a pair of free throws, as did Motley.

Guard Terry Maston made a free throw with 4:08 left in the first half, capping the run and giving Baylor a 42-26 lead.

Prince scored 11 points and dished out seven assists in the first half to propel the Bears. Motley came off the bench to score 15 in the first 20 minutes as Baylor took a 51-33 edge to the break.

Savannah State would have fallen even farther behind in the first half had the Tigers not connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers. The Tigers finished the game having hit six of 14 from beyond the arc.

Baylor trounced Savannah State on the boards, pulling down 44 rebounds to the Tigers’ 25.