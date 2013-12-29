Preview: Savannah State at Florida

Patric Young’s numbers might not grab the attention of fans, but the Florida senior center has proven to be a steady contributor to a contender for the SEC title. Young and the 14th-ranked Gators return from Christmas break Sunday with a home contest against Savannah State, and 12 points from Young will make him the 50th player in school history to reach 1,000. “This is the most consistent he’s been, both with his attitude and work ethic,” Florida head coach Billy Donovan said of Young, who is averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Florida won its final three contests before Christmas, including victories over No. 16 Kansas and No. 17 Memphis. The Gators figure to overpower the outmanned Tigers, who have lost eight in a row since starting the season 2-2. Florida faces two non-conference games before tipping off SEC play Jan. 8 against South Carolina.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2-10): The Tigers’ are 0-10 against Division I competition and wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule with a 68-51 loss to Miami (Fla.) on Dec. 19. Savannah State lost by 29 points at Arkansas, by 14 points at Utah and by 33 points at Pittsburgh. Deven Williams is the only player averaging in double figures at 12.2, while Jyles Smith averages 7.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

ABOUT FLORIDA (9-2): The Gators played one of their best defensive games in their pre-Christmas finale, holding Fresno State to 32 percent shooting from the field in a 66-49 triumph in the Orange Bowl Classic. Senior forward Casey Prather has scored 19 or more points in four of his past six games, leads Florida in scoring at 18.5 points and ranking first in the SEC in field-goal percentage at 62.4 percent. The Gators have allowed a conference-best 61.1 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Florida is shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range, third in the SEC.

2. The Gators shot 58 percent in the second half against Fresno State after a 29-percent performance in the first half.

3. Florida leads the all-time series 2-0, beating the Tigers 58-40 last year behind 13 points and 11 rebounds from Young.

PREDICTION: Florida 87, Savannah State 58