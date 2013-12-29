(Updated: Minor edits)

No. 14 Florida 76, Savannah State 34: Patric Young scored 15 points and the host Gators produced 14 of the game’s first 16 points to rout the Tigers for their fourth consecutive victory.

Florida (10-2) ran away in the opening seven minutes, scoring 12 consecutive points to build a 14-2 advantage. Michael Frazier II added 11 points and Scottie Wilbekin and Casey Prather each scored 10 for the Gators, who shot 56 percent from the field in the first half while taking a 34-11 halftime lead.

Jyles Smith scored eight points with eight rebounds to lead Savannah State (2-11). The Tigers committed 13 first-half turnovers – 21 in all – and shot a season-worst 24.5 percent from the field in losing their ninth in a row.

Florida seized control early, using a 12-0 run to snap a 2-2 tie. Young scored four points during the run, and 3-pointers from Frazier and DeVon Walker made it 14-2 with 13:09 remaining.

The Gators used a 16-0 surge later in the half to extend their lead to 30-7. Florida led by as many as 45 points in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young became the 50th Florida player to surpass 1,000 career points. … Florida, playing at the O’Connell Center for the first time since Dec. 10, extended its home-court winning streak to 22. … The Tigers have shot under 40 percent in three consecutive games.