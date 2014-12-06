Preview: Savannah State at Indiana

Indiana looks to build off its 81-69 win over Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge when it hosts Savannah State on Saturday. The high-scoring Hoosiers have reeled off two straight victories since their disappointing 88-86 loss to Eastern Washington on Nov. 24 and have topped 80 points in six of their first seven games. “I‘m proud of our team and the way they have responded,” coach Tom Crean told reporters. “We have to come out as prepared for Savannah State as we were for Pittsburgh.”

Indiana’s main challenge will be taking care of business without peeking ahead to the matchup with No. 5 Louisville in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 9. The Hoosiers are seventh in the nation at 87.4 points per game and have taken good care of the basketball, committing fewer than 10 turnovers on three occasions - matching their total from all of last season. Savannah State is winless on the road and is coming off a 68-47 defeat to Winthrop, but hopes that another unlikely upset is in the works at Assembly Hall.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2-5): Terel Hall is the only Tiger averaging double figures in scoring (10.0), but has poured in 39 points in his last two outings. Saadiq Muhammad leads Savannah State in rebounding (5.7) and has grabbed five boards or more in six of his first seven games. The Tigers have struggled on the offensive end of the floor, shooting 33 percent or less in three games while being held below 60 points on five occasions.

ABOUT INDIANA (6-1): Yogi Ferrell was included in the Top 50 Watch List for the Naismith Trophy after averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his first seven games. Freshman guard James Blackmon Jr. has lived up his recruiting hype, leading the Hoosiers in scoring (19.7) and rebounding (5.4) while shooting 53.7 percent from beyond the arc. Emmitt Holt scored a career-high 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Robert Johnson dished out a personal-best nine assists in the win over Pitt on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has won 45 of its last 46 non-conference home games.

2. Blackmon Jr. has scored in double figures in every game.

3. Ferrell has made at least one 3-pointer in 38 straight outings.

PREDICTION: Indiana 99, Savannah State 60