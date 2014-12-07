Indiana 95, Savannah State 49: Yogi Ferrell scored 18 points and dished out seven assists as the host Hoosiers tamed the Tigers to earn their third straight win.

James Blackmon Jr. also tallied 18 points, including four 3-pointers for Indiana (7-1), which shot 57.4 percent from the floor. Troy Williams chipped in with 12 points while Robert Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers, who went 23-of-25 from the free-throw line.

Demarcus Bryant led the way with 14 points while Saadiq Muhammad collected 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for Savannah State (3-6), which shot 32.1 percent from the field. Javaris Jenkins scored 11 points while Terel Hall handed out six assists for the Tigers, who finished 8-of-15 from the foul line.

Johnson and Nick Zeisloft each knocked down a 3-pointer during a 15-3 run to put Indiana in front 25-12. Ferrell lead all scorers with 11 points as the Hoosiers closed out the first half with a 16-1 surge to take a commanding 43-17 lead into intermission.

Indiana continued its offensive explosion as Ferrell sparked an 8-0 spurt to stretch the advantage to 33 early in the second stanza. Williams knocked down a jumper to put the Hoosiers on top 83-43 and they cruised to their third straight victory over Savannah State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana went 10-of-21 from 3-point range while Savannah State finished 5-of-22. … The Hoosiers have won 46 of their last 47 non-conference home games. … Indiana won the battle of the boards 42-24.