Preview: Savannah State at Iowa

Peter Jok showed in Iowa's season opener that he is ready to step into the spotlight for the Hawkeyes. Jok will take the court in search of a strong encore performance Sunday when Iowa hosts Savannah State, which was pounded by Iowa State in its season opener.

The Hawkeyes lost four of their five starters from last season, but Jok - a senior guard - is back after averaging 16.1 points in 2015-16. Jok deposited 27 in Iowa's season-opening 91-74 win over Kennesaw State on Friday, knocking down 11-of-19 shots including three 3-pointers. "Sometimes I'm selfish," Jok told reporters, "but at the end of the day, it's about the win. If I have to take 30 shots, that's what I'm going to do." The other four starters for Iowa combined to shoot 6-of-20 but hope to step up against a Tigers team that was crushed by Iowa State 113-71 on Friday.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (0-1): The Tigers allowed the Cyclones to shoot 55.3 percent and were outrebounded 62-36 in their season opener. Joshua Floyd scored 12 points to lead Savannah State, which was picked to finish 11th in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Troyce Manassa, who led the team in scoring at 12.4 points last season, was 0-for-6 and did not score against Iowa State.

ABOUT IOWA (1-0): The Hawkeyes are 16-0 against current members of the MEAC and will likely improve that record if Jok gets additional support from some of his teammates. Ahmad Wagner showed in the opener that he can be a threat off the bench, registering 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting, five rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 24 minutes. Freshman Tyler Clark grabbed 10 rebounds in his Hawkeyes debut but missed six of his seven shots from the field.

TIP-INS

1. This game is part of the Emerald Coast Classic. The event continues for the Hawkeyes next Sunday with a home matchup against Texas Rio Grande Valley.

2. Of the 13 Big Ten games played on Friday, nobody in the league scored more points than Jok (27).

3. Iowa is 38-1 in its last 39 home non-conference games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 79, Savannah State 58