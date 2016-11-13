Iowa dominates Savannah State

Less than 48 hours after winning their season opener, the Iowa Hawkeyes continued their winning ways Sunday afternoon with a 116-84 shellacking of Savannah State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. While the Hawkeyes moved to 2-0, the Tigers dropped to 0-2 after losing to No. 24 Iowa State in Ames earlier this weekend.

Iowa's dominance came in large part from its bench, which contributed 76 points to the cause. The most noteworthy reserves were sophomore guard Brady Ellingson and freshman forward Cordell Pemsl. Ellingson finished with a game-high 23 points thanks to shooting 7-of-9 from the floor, with 21 of his points coming during the first half. Pemsl reached double figures scoring for the second straight contest with 18 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting and also tallied nine rebounds.

In total, the Hawkeyes had four players score in double figures Sunday. Among them were senior guard Peter Jok, who had 13 points and also posted six rebounds. Sophomore forward Nicholas Baer led the team with six assists while also contributing nine points.

The play of Iowa's bench proved to be the biggest storyline, but there was also a key stretch during the first half where Iowa managed to separate itself entirely from Savannah State. The Hawkeyes shot just under 50 percent in the first half thanks to a stretch where they made 10 of 12 field goal attempts. While Iowa was red-hot shooting, the Tigers went cold with a 5:07 field-goal drought. Savannah State also committed 20 turnovers, 14 of which came during the first half.

Senior guard Troyce Manassa had the best performance of any Tiger player, finishing with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in defeat.

Iowa continues its current four-game home stand on Nov. 17 when it plays host to Seton Hall in a contest that is part of the second annual Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences.