Preview: Savannah State at Kansas State

Kansas State will try to improve on one of the worst offensive showings in school history when its hosts Savannah State on Sunday night. The Wildcats come in off a 50-47 victory over Bradley on Tuesday night that was one for the record books but not in a good way for Bruce Weber’s squad. Kansas State managed three field goals while falling behind, 19-18, at halftime to the Braves, tying a school record for fewest points in a first half for the Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum while also setting the record for fewest points combined in a first half.

Weber preferred to take the glass half-full approach after the Bradley victory. “The biggest thing is we won,” Weber said. “We found a way to win. Winning ugly is better than not winning.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Midwest

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (3-7): The Tigers are 3-0 at home but have yet to win in seven road games, including a 70-39 defeat at Miami on Monday and a 95-49 loss at Indiana on Dec. 6. Savannah State doesn’t have a single player who averages in double figures but has four averaging eight or more points led by sophomore forward Saadiq Muhammad (9.1), who also leads the team in rebounding (5.4). The Tigers are coached by Horace Broadnax, who started at point guard for Georgetown’s 1984 NCAA Championship squad.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (5-4): The Wildcats have lost three of their last five games and could use an easy win over a Savannah State team that lost 87-26 at Louisville three weeks ago. Guard Marcus Foster, a preseason all-Big 12 pick, leads the team in scoring (15.6) and is shooting 48.4 percent from 3-point range. Forwards Nino Williams (11.7) and Thomas Gipson (11.4) are also averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won 37 consecutive December home games since a 76-66 loss to Rutgers on Dec. 28, 2004.

2. Despite their offensive struggles against Bradley, the Wildcats still lead the Big 12 in 3-point shooting (40.1 percent).

3. Wildcat F Stephen Hurt, who started the first three games and is averaging 6.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, will miss his second straight game with a groin injury.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 86, Savannah State 40