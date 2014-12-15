FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas State 73, Savannah State 53
#Intel
December 15, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas State 73, Savannah State 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Kansas State 73, Savannah State 53: Nino Williams tied his career high with 20 points and also grabbed seven rebounds to lead the host Wildcats.

Marcus Foster scored 13 points and dished out a game-high seven assists for Kansas State (6-4), which won for the third time in four games. Thomas Gipson overcame early foul problems to finish with 10 points for the Wildcats, who shot a blistering 70 percent (14-of-20) in the second half and finished with a 34-20 rebounding advantage.

Terel Hall scored 17 points and had four steals while Alante Fenner added 10 points for Savannah State (3-8). The Tigers, who finished with more steals (11) than assists (seven), fell to 0-8 on the road this season.

Kansas State, which managed just three field goals and a school record-tying 18 points in the first half in its previous outing, a 50-47 victory over Bradley on Tuesday, needed a little over two minutes to make three baskets and led 18-11 after two free throws by Willliams. But Savannah State, which was coming off back-to-back blowout losses at Miami (70-39) and Indiana (95-49), trailed by only seven at halftime as Hall scored on a driving layup that just beat the buzzer.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 14 points early in the second half on a 3-pointer by Nigel Johnson, but the Tigers cut the deficit to 47-41 with an 8-0 run capped by Brian Pearson’s layup with a little over 10 minutes remaining. Kansas State broke open the game with a 10-0 burst of its own over the next four minutes that increased its lead to 57-41, and the Tigers never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State has won 38 consecutive December home games dating back to a 76-66 loss to Rutgers on Dec. 28, 2004. ... Wildcat F Stephen Hurt missed his second straight game with a groin injury. ... Junior G Brian Rohleder took three charges in the span of three minutes in the first half for Kansas State.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
