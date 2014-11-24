Preview: Savannah State at Louisville

Junior Montrezl Harrell is off to a flying start at Louisville but with the All-American forward in foul trouble Friday, the eighth-ranked Cardinals were forced to slog their way to a 85-67 victory over Marshall. The Cardinals figure to have an easier time Monday at home against Savannah State, three days after going 3-for-22 from 3-point range and shooting 38.6 percent while Harrell played only 24 minutes. Harrell finished with a season-low 12 points, but Chris Jones, Terry Rozier and Wayne Blackshear combined for 51 points.

“It was good to play without Montrezl to see if we could be in a situation where we didn’t lose the lead,” coach Rick Pitino told reporters. Harrell is averaging 19 points and 7.3 rebounds on 61.3 percent shooting, one of four Cardinals averaging in double figures. It will be a tall challenge for the Tigers, who have won two in a row after victories over Winthrop and Cleveland State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2-2): Sophomore forward Javaris Jenkins leads the Tigers in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (6.0), recording a career-high 33 points while hitting six 3-pointers in the 87-83 overtime victory Saturday against Cleveland State. Seniors Keierre Richards and Terel Hall are returning starters in the backcourt. Sophomore forward Saadiq Muhammad scored a career-high 14 against Winthrop and is second on the team in scoring at 10 points per game.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (3-0): Rozier (16 points) and Jones (13.7) rank second and third on the team in scoring, although Jones is shooting 29.5 percent from the field. Harrell scored 30 points in the season-opening victory over Minnesota and has made 19-of-31 shots from the field. Opponents are shooting 35.1 percent against the Cardinals, who have forced an average of 19.7 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Pitino is two victories from reaching 700 for his career.

2. Louisville freshman F Chinanu Onuaku has posted back-to-back double-doubles.

3. The Tigers rank 286th nationally in scoring (61.5).

PREDICTION: Louisville 87, Savannah State 54