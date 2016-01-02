Preview: Savannah State at Missouri

Missouri aims to close out an up-and-down non-conference schedule on a high note when it hosts Savannah State on Saturday. The Tigers are looking for their second straight victory before opening Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at Georgia.

Missouri is coming off its most lopsided victory in five years – a 78-25 pounding of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday in which it set a school record by holding the Golden Lions to 15.4 percent shooting. The young Missouri squad could use another dominant performance to build confidence after a non-conference slate that has included a 6-1 mark at home but a handful of ugly defeats away from Mizzou Arena. Savannah State has lost two straight and six of seven, including a 99-53 rout at Utah in its most recent game on Dec. 16. The club has lost its three matchups with teams from Power Five conferences by an average of 34.3 points.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (4-6): The Tigers have had 2 1/2 weeks to dwell on the lopsided loss at Utah in which they allowed the Utes to shoot 60.7 percent overall and 52.4 percent from 3-point range. They’re 0-5 on the road and have been outscored by an average of 28 points in those contests. Leading scorer Christopher Martin (13.2 points) does much of his damage from 3-point range, while swingman Troyce Manassa (12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds) also averages double digits.

ABOUT MISSOURI (6-6): Coach Kim Anderson decided to shake up the lineup after a three-game losing streak, and the Tigers responded with perhaps their most complete effort of the season, albeit against a weak opponent. Freshman Kevin Puryear (12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds) is the only Tiger averaging double digits in points, but junior guard Wes Clark (9.1 points, 3.3 assists) has come on of late and Missouri’s depth has begun to develop. Russell Woods (4.9 points, 3.9 rebounds) has posted 10 rebounds in each of the last two games as he and Jakeenan Gant (5.3, 3.6) have asserted themselves more in the post as the season has progressed.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have one common opponent in Arkansas State, with Missouri winning 88-78 and Savannah State edging the Red Wolves 76-75.

2. Missouri has committed at least 12 turnovers in five of its last six games while Savannah State averages 16.8 per game, which ranks 346th among 351 NCAA Division I teams.

3. Missouri was minus-37 in rebounding through 10 games before outrebounding Illinois by 11 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 26 in its last two games.

PREDICTION: Missouri 71, Savannah State 60