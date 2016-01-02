Missouri 81, Savannah State 50

Resurgent Wes Clark scored 22 points and Missouri ended its non-conference schedule with an 81-50 victory over Savannah State on Saturday in Colombia, Mo.

Clark, Missouri’s junior point guard who went seven games without breaking into double figures, passed that mark for the third consecutive game by making 9-of-10 shots from the field, while adding three rebounds and three assists.

The rest of Missouri (7-6) followed Clark’s lead, as the Tigers shot 54 percent from the field. It was the first time Missouri finished a game over the 50-percent mark from the field since the season opener.

Missouri guard Namon Wright chipped in 11 points and led both teams with eight rebounds.

Savannah State was led by Isaiah Felder, who finished with nine points, but it was a sloppy day for the visitors. Missouri took advantage of 18 Savannah State turnovers, resulting in 25 points.

The visiting Tigers managed only nine points off of 15 Missouri turnovers, the majority coming toward the end of the game in garbage time.

For Missouri, the momentum from a dominant 53-point win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff carried over to Saturday. The 31-point margin of victory was the second-largest under coach Kim Anderson.