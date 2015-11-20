Preview: Savannah State at Oregon

One game after recording an early statement win over Baylor, Oregon looks to avoid a letdown Friday against visiting Savannah State, which has opened with three straight victories. With two starters missing due to injury, Oregon relied on a six-man rotation in Monday’s 74-67 win over the No. 21 Bears at Matthew Knight Arena.

The victory was a step forward for an Oregon team that is learning to play without senior guard Dylan Ennis and sophomore forward Jordan Bell, who are both recovering from foot injuries. Bell should be back in a few weeks, while Ennis hopes to return for the start of Pac-12 play in January. Coach Dana Altman received strong efforts from Elgin Cook, Dillon Brooks, Chris Boucher, Tyler Dorsey, Dwayne Benjamin and Casey Benson against Baylor, but he knows he’ll need more from his bench while Ennis and Bell are out. Freshmen Trevor Manuel, Roman Sorkin and Kendall Small played a combined total of six minutes against Baylor and could each see increased playing time against Savannah State, which was picked to finish 12th in the 13-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (3-0): The Tigers finished 9-22 last season but opened with wins over Florida National and Campbell before edging Arkansas State 76-75 on Wednesday. Coach Horace Broadnax’s squad was among the nation’s worst offensive teams a year ago while averaging 56.7 points, but this season’s team is scoring 74 points per game behind a solid backcourt led by Chris Martin, who is 10-of-18 from 3-point range and scoring 16 points per game. Senior forward Brian Pearson, an All-MEAC preseason third-team selection, leads the Tigers with 10.3 rebounds per game but will be tested by the taller Ducks.

ABOUT OREGON (2-0): Dorsey has been as good as advertised early with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in a team-high 37 minutes against Baylor. The highly touted freshman guard is averaging a team-high 16 points and five assists while fitting right in with veterans such as Benjamin and Cook, who had 15 points and five rebounds against Baylor. Boucher, a 6-foot-10 forward who was named the junior college player of the year last season, has made a strong first impression while averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in his first two games.

TIP-INS

1. The Ducks are 77-13 at Matthew Knight Arena since the building opened in 2011.

2. Broadnax was a member of the Georgetown team that won the 1984 NCAA National Championship.

3. Oregon is one of nine teams to win a game in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, Savannah State 63