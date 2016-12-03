Preview: Savannah State at Oregon

Oregon coach Dana Altman’s team is off to a 6-2 start, but it’s hardly been smooth sailing for the 20th-ranked Ducks. Altman’s squad looks to take another step forward Saturday as they continue their nine-game homestand against visiting Savannah State, which was picked to finish 11th in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

The Ducks have won four in a row following a 65-61 loss to Georgetown, but they haven’t always looked like a team that returned four starters from last year's Elite Eight group. “With as many guys as we have back, we shouldn’t be making the mistakes we make,” Altman told reporters. “Defensively and offensively, we are making mistakes that veteran teams probably should not make.” Part of the early-season struggles can be explained by the status of preseason All-American forward Dillon Brooks, who missed the first three games due to foot surgery but appeared close to full strength in a 93-54 win over Western Oregon on Wednesday, when he had 21 points in 19 minutes. All 10 of Oregon’s scholarship players saw action in the victory, so the Ducks should be well-rested to face a Savannah State team that lost 100-67 to San Diego State last week.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2-7): Sophomore guard Dexter McClanahan entered Thursday’s 94-75 loss to Georgia Southern averaging 14.1 points to lead the Braves, who rely heavily on their perimeter game. Casey Wells, Troyce Manassa, Austin Dasent and McClanahan are each shooting at least 40 percent from beyond the arc for the Braves, who rank among the nation’s leaders in 3-point field goals per game and but will be facing an uphill battle against the taller Ducks. The Braves lack the size to match-up near the basket, but 6-5 junior wing Jahir Cabeza could give Oregon trouble with his versatility.

ABOUT OREGON (6-2): The Ducks’ frontcourt has been as good as advertised with 6-foot-10 senior Chris Boucher and 6-9 junior Jordan Bell combining for 48 blocks, including five in the win over Western Oregon. Roman Sorkin, a 6-10 junior, had a career-high 15 points in 19 minutes in the victory after not playing in the previous four games. Sorkin is competing for playing time with junior college transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams, who made his first start Wednesday and had five points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in 21 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Ducks are 97-13 at Matthew Knight Arena since the building opened in 2011.

2. Oregon has held its last seven opponents under 70 points.

3. The Ducks have made at least one three-point field goal in 643 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Oregon 88, Savannah State 63