No. 25 Oregon 77, Savannah State 59

EUGENE, Ore. -- Forward Chris Boucher had 17 points and five rebounds to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 77-59 win over Savannah State on Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena.

Forward Elgin Cook added 12 points and eight rebounds and forward Dillon Brooks had 11 points and four assists. Guard Kendall Small had nine points and guard Tyler Dorsey and forward Roman Sorkin each added eight points for the Ducks (3-0).

Forward Troyce Manassa had 15 points to pace Savannah State (3-1).

Oregon took an early 7-2 lead as guard Casey Benson opened with a basket and Cook hit a jumper before Savannah State scored on a basket by forward Brian Pearson. Brooks converted a three-point play for the Ducks.

Forward Lenjo Kilo scored for Savannah before Cook had a rebound dunk, Boucher added a dunk and Brooks scored to put Oregon ahead 13-4. Oregon was up 17-8 before Brooks and Boucher hit back-to-back buckets to take a 21-8 lead.

Savannah State got within 25-14 before Oregon went on an 11-3 run that started with four free throws by Small. After a basket by the Tigers, Cook scored and Sorkin made a layup before forward Dwayne Benjamin hit a 3-pointer to give Oregon a 36-17 lead.

After Savannah State got within 38-24, Brooks and Dorsey each hit a shot to put the Ducks ahead 42-24 at halftime.

Oregon’s lead was 53-43 before Benjamin made a free throw, Small hit a layup before Sorkin dunked to put Oregon ahead 58-43.