No. 23 Oregon wins by 69 points

EUGENE, Ore. - Oregon coach Dana Altman joked that a few of his players may transfer to Savannah State after No. 23 Oregon defeated the Tigers 128-58 on Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

"Any team that shoots 50 three-pointers, our guys love that," Altman said.

The Ducks set a school record for points in a game while also breaking the school record with 54 field goals in the victory. Both totals broke records of 121 points and 50 field goals set in a 1970 win over Portland.

"Getting up and down like that is pretty fun," said Oregon freshman point guard Payton Pritchard, who had 13 of Oregon's school-record 36 assists. "It got a little tiring at the end."

Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey scored a career-high 29 points while Dillon Brooks added 22 points. Freshman guard Keith Smith added 15 points as the Ducks won their fifth straight game to improve to 7-2.

"That is a fun style to play when you have point guards who can give you the ball like that," Brooks said.

Oregon had seven players in double figures as center Chris Boucher and forward Roman Sorkin each scored 12 points and forward Kavell Bigby-Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Dexter McClanahan scored 13 points to lead Savannah State, which fell to 2-8. The Tigers shot 25 percent from the field, including 11 for 50 on three-pointers.

Oregon was 54 for 90 from the field while shooting 60 percent and had 67 rebounds to 29 for Savannah State.

Oregon built a 23-point lead at halftime before Brooks scored the first eight points of the second half to stretch the margin to 66-35. Dorsey made a couple three-pointers to stretch the margin to 78-40.

"We knew coming in that they wanted to play fast," Altman said. "We knew they would press us and the floor would be open. We were going to have some opportunities to shoot threes, but we wanted to make sure we played inside-out."

Guard Troyce Manassa scored the first four points of the game for Savannah State before guards Casey Wells and Joshua Floyd each hit a three-pointer to put the Tigers ahead 10-7.

Dorsey scored Oregon's first nine points before Brooks converted a three-point play to put the Ducks ahead for the first time at 12-10. Brooks scored seven straight points before Dorsey scored to give the Ducks an 18-10 lead.

After Kamil Williams made a three-pointer for Savannah State, Bigby-Williams scored for Oregon before Boucher had four straight points. Smith then scored for Oregon and Boucher added an alley-oop dunk to put the Ducks ahead 28-13.

Savannah State closed within 34-24 on a three-pointer by guard Isaiah Felder before Brooks converted a three-point play for Oregon. Dorsey scored four straight Oregon points to stretch the lead to 41-26.

Guards Dylan Ennis, Dorsey and Casey Benson each hit a three-pointer as Oregon went ahead 52-30 before taking a 58-35 lead at halftime.

NOTES: Oregon won its 30th straight home game. After Kentucky had its 42-game home winning streak snapped earlier in the day by UCLA, Oregon has the fourth-longest active streak in the nation behind Kanas, South Dakota State and Stephen F. Austin. ... Oregon won both meetings with Savannah State, including a 77-59 win last season. ... Savannah State was 11 for 50 on three-pointers to break the arena record of 36 three-point attempts set by Washington State in 2015.