Preview: Savannah State at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh will officially be playing its first game as an Atlantic Coast Conference school Friday night when it plays host to Savannah State in the 2013-14 season opener for both teams. The Panthers went 24-9 last season – their last in the Big East -- including a 62-59 loss to Syracuse in the conference tournament and were eliminated by Wichita State 73-55 in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The Panthers are returning three starters - Lamar Patterson, Talib Zanna and James Robinson. Patterson, a 6-5 senior swingman who averaged 10 points and 4.3 rebounds last season, is Pittsburgh’s leading returning scorer. Zanna, a 6-9 senior center, was Pitt’s second-leading rebounder last season (6.1 per game) and averaged 9.6 points. Robinson, a 6-3 sophomore guard, averaged 6.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 boards in 2012-13.

TV: 7 p.m., ESPN3

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2012-13: 19-15, 11-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference): The Tigers, who are coached by former Georgetown guard Horace Broadnax, were eliminated by East Carolina 66-65 in the first round of last season’s College Insider Tournament. Deven Williams, who averaged 7.9 points last season, could be the Tigers’ primary scoring option in 2013-14. Jyles Smith (2.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.0 steals last season), Khiry White (3.0 points) and Stephen Wilson (2.5) were also expected to contribute more.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2012-13: 24-9, 12-6 Big East): Coach Jamie Dixon is entering his 11th year at Pittsburgh, which capped its exhibition season with a 96-60 win over Division II squad Slippery Rock last Friday. Sophomore Durand Johnson led the Panthers with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 4-for-7 on three-pointers, junior Cameron Wright added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Zanna had 14 points and eight rebounds and Patterson added 11 points and five assists. Pitt has won 30 straight exhibition games dating back to a 92-90 loss to Marathon Oil on Nov. 3, 1999.

TIP-INS

1. One of the Panthers’ top offseason losses was seven-footer Steven Adams, who was drafted by the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder in June.

2. The Tigers enter the season having lost their top three scorers in Rashad Hassan (12.6), Preston Blackman (11.8) and Arnold Louis (8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds).

3. Dixon went 127-66 in Big East regular-season games for a .658 winning percentage – the highest in league history.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 80, Savannah State 40