Pittsburgh 88, Savannah State 55: James Robinson led six Panthers players in double with figures with13 points as host Pittsburgh rolled in its season opener.

Derrick Randall recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds as Pittsburgh led40-13 at the half. Durand Johnson added 12 points and six boards, LamarPatterson had 11 points and seven rebounds and Josh Newkirk and Cameron Wrightfinished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers.

Alante Fenner led SavannahState with 11 points and Jeremiah Hill added 10. The Tigers shot 32 percent, including 5-of-21 from 3-point range, and could not recover from a 19-2 first-half deficit.

The Panthers were 29-of-38from the free-throw line and hit seven of their 15 three-pointshots. Pitt also hit 26 of its 53field-goal attempts.

NOTEBOOK: Panthers forward Talib Zanna did not play as he served a one-gamesuspension for a violation of team rules. ... Pitt coach Jamie Dixon is 11-0 in season openers with thePanthers. ... Pitt is 102-3 versus non-conference opponents at the PetersenEvents Center.