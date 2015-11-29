FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Florida 67, Savannah State 57
#US College Basketball
November 29, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

South Florida 67, Savannah State 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Roddy Peters had 14 points and six assists and four South Florida starters scored in double figures as the Bulls beat Savannah State 67-57 on Sunday afternoon at Tampa, Fla.

Peters, a sophomore guard, went 6-for-10 from the field, and the Bulls starting lineup accounted for 59 of the team’s points. Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray and junior forward Chris Perry evenly split 24 points and senior center Jaleel Cousins added 10 points and nine rebounds.

It was the second win in three tries for South Florida, which started the season 0-4. The Bulls entered the game shooting just 23.6 percent from beyond the arc and attempted just seven 3-pointers in the win against Savannah State. Three of them found the bottom of the net, and South Florida knocked down 24 of its 50 attempts from the field.

Savannah State junior guard Troyce Manassa led all scorers with 21 points and went 7-for-16 from the field. Senior Chris Martin was the only other Tiger in double figures, scoring 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the MEAC school, which started the season with three straight wins.

