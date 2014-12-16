Preview: Savannah State at Tulane

Tulane has not lost since falling to Wake Forest in the season opener, but the Green Wave have not played for nine days due to final exams. The Green Wave host Savannah State on Tuesday looking to win their eighth game in a row and move within one of their longest winning streak since starting the 2011-12 campaign with nine consecutive victories. Senior guard Jay Hook continues moving up the school’s 3-point list, needing two to move into sixth place.

Hook leads the Green Wave in scoring at 12.9 points is shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc, hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range in scoring 17 points to carry Tulane past Mississippi State 59-54 on Dec. 6. The Green Wave are shooting 48.8 percent from the field, ranking 31st in the nation through Sunday’s games and representing a big challenge for Savannah State’s defense. The Tigers fell 73-53 to Kansas State on Sunday and have lost by an average of 32.3 points during a three-game losing streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (3-8): A difficult early season schedule has taken its toll on the Tigers, who have dropped six of their past seven – five of the defeats coming by 20 or more points. Guard Terel Hall scored 17 points against Kansas State and leads Savannah State in scoring at 9.3 points per game. The Tigers did shoot 43.8 percent from the field Sunday, only the second time in the past five games Savannah State has hit more than 33 percent of its shots.

ABOUT TULANE (7-1): Hook is one of three main options offensively for the Green Wave, as Louis Dabney averages 12.1 points and Jonathan Stark adds 11 points per contest. Since being blown out 71-49 by Wake Forest in the opener, Tulane has displayed far more consistency on offense – shooting 50 percent or better four times in seven games – while allowing more than 68 points once. Hook has reached double figures scoring in every game of the winning streak while Stark has five consecutive double-digit scoring games.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane hosts Jackson State on Friday before playing at No. 16 Washington and No. 23 St. John’s.

2. Tulane F Tre Drye leads the Green Wave in rebounding per game (five), recording six or more boards four times in eight games.

3. Four Green Wave reserves played 12 minutes or more in the Mississippi State victory.

PREDICTION: Tulane 77, Savannah State 52