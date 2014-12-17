Tulane 75, Savannah State 67: Freshman Payton Henson scored 16 of his career-high 20 points in the second half as the Green Wave overcame a sluggish opening half to win for the eighth time in nine games.

Henson came off the bench to hit 6-of-9 shots from the field and added nine rebounds for Tulane (8-1), which built enough separation with a 12-3 surge early in the second half to continue its best start since going 9-0 to begin 2011-12. Jonathan Stark scored 17 points and Louis Dabney added 12 points.

Alante Fenner tied a career high with 18 points for the Tigers (3-9), who are winless in nine road contests but forced 19 turnovers and drew within seven inside the final minute. Terel Hall scored 13 points, and Jamal Norman finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers were within 31-27 before Dabney’s jumper with just over 18 minutes to play ignited the decisive run, Jay Hook added a three-point play, Stark pushed the lead to 10 on a layup two minutes later and Henson’s layup with 13:44 to go gave Tulane a 43-30 advantage. Henson scored 12 consecutive points for the Green Wave later in the half as his three-point play with 4:50 remaining extended the advantage to 63-47.

Dabney scored five points during a game-opening 14-4 run, but the Green Wave went more than eight minutes without a field goal as the Tigers rallied to within 21-19 on two Demarcus Bryant free throws with 3:33 left in the first half. Stark’s two layups in the final minute sent Tulane into halftime nursing a 27-23 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stark reached double figures for the sixth consecutive contest. … The Green Wave shot 59.5 percent from the field, the third time in the past four games Tulane has made at least half of its shots. … Hook finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.