Preview: Savannah State at Utah

Utah hosts Savannah State on Saturday in the finale of the Global Sports Showcase and is sure to benefit from playing three games in three days, even if it is not against top-notch competition. “You have multiple games in multiple days. They’re right in a row,” 6-6 sophomore forward Jordan Loveridge told the Deseret News. “So it’ll be fun to try to get better each and every game.” Foul trouble kept Loveridge’s numbers down in the Utes’ 84-57 victory over Lamar on Friday - their fourth straight blowout victory to open the season - but he still managed to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds in 22 minutes.

Loveridge will be hard-pressed to maintain his averages of 16 points and 12.5 rebounds as the rigors of the Pac-12 season kick in, but is the major building block the Utes need to become a factor in the conference. ”We have a lot more talent,‘’ Loveridge said prior to the season. “Of course, I feel like we need to win more games. It’s a must. That’s what everyone wants. That’s what I want. That’s our ultimate goal -- just to win more games.” The Tigers lost to Grand Canyon 72-71 in Friday’s opener on a pair of free throws with 1.7 seconds left and will have to play much better against Utah to snap their three-game losing streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (4-0): Loveridge, one of four Pac-12 freshman to average at least 12 points (12.1) last season, has plenty of support in the scoring column. Junior guard Delon Wright (14 points), sophomore guard Brandon Taylor (13) and senior forward Renan Lenz (11.5) are also averaging double figures. The Utes are getting good looks at the basket as they are shooting 57.6 percent from the field, with Wright making 21 of his first 23 shots this season before going 4-for-9 on Friday.

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (2-5): Senior guard Deven Williams, averaging 15.6 points while scoring in double figures in his last five games, scored 19 against Grand Canyon and put the Tigers on top 71-70 with 17 seconds left. Senior forward Jyles Smith is the top rebounder at 7.7 per game for the Tigers, who were picked to finish sixth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Tigers are coached by Horace Broadnax, who played on Georgetown’s national championship team in 1984 and the national runner-up squad in 1985.

TIP-INS

1. The Utes are averaging 96.3 points this season after posting 74.8 per game against similar competition after four games in 2012-13.

2. Savannah State played in the NIT in 2012 and the Collegeinsider.com tournament last season after finishing below .500 in five of Broadnax’s first six campaigns.

3. Utah defeated Savannah State 65-51 in 2003 in the only previous meeting.

PREDICTION: Utah 82, Savannah State 68