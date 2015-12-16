Preview: Savannah State at Utah

Sandwiched between contests against Wichita Stateand Duke, Wednesday’s home date against Savannah State sets up as the perfecttrap game for Utah. But coach Larry Krystkowiak insists his team isn’t overlookingthe Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program.

“As far as Savannah State goes, we’ve got our handsfull,” Krystkowiak told the Salt Lake Tribune earlier this week.“They’re a pressure team, which is real similar to what we just faced. (They’rean) up-tempo and athletic-type team. We’ve got to bounce back.” TheRunnin’ Utes will be trying to rebound from Saturday’s 67-50 road loss to theShockers -- their second defeat of the season and one which knocked them out ofthe polls. It also was Utah’s lowest-scoring game of the season by a full 16points. And that’s one of the reasons why Wednesday’s game can’t be discarded asthe Utes seek to regain some momentum and take it back east for Saturday’sMadison Square Garden matchup against the sixth-ranked Blue Devils.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SAVANNAH STATE (4-5): The Tigers havedropped five of their last six contests after a 3-0 start and are looking fortheir first road win after going 0-4 in a late-November trip, which includedstops at Oregon (77-59) and Baylor (100-61). Swingman Troyce Manassa, ajunior-college transfer, is pacing the squad in scoring (13.3) and reboundingwhile Christopher Martin is contributing 13.2 points and shooting a team-best40.8 percent from 3-point range. The Tigers are averaging 65.3 points andallowing 72.8 per game but are shooting only 62 percent from the free-throwline and own the nation’s 12th worst assist-to-turnover ratio at 0.65.

ABOUT UTAH (7-2): Jakob Poeltl, a 7-footsophomore from Austria, is averaging a team-best 20.1 points and 9.8 reboundsand is shooting 69.8 percent from the floor, which leads Pac-12 players andranks fifth nationally. Forward Jordan Loveridge (15 points) is the only otherUtah player averaging double figures and is hitting a Pac-12-best 44.1 percentof his 3-point attempts. Overall, the Utes are averaging 78.6 points, shooting47.6 percent from the field and have made 36 more free throws (169) than theiropponents have attempted.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the third meeting between theschools, with Utah owning a 2-0 record after a 71-57 home win in 2013.

2. The Utes have won 25 straight home gamesagainst nonconference foes since a 76-71 loss to Cal State Northridge in 2012.

3. Utah announced Tuesday that freshman G BrandonMiller has been granted his release and will transfer from the program. Millerhad played in two games coming off his LDS Mission but did not score.

PREDICTION: Utah 84, Savannah State 64