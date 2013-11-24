Utah 71, Savannah State 57: Jordan Loveridge scored a career-high 25 points and added nine rebounds as the host Utes improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1998 after sweeping the Global Sports Showcase.

Delon Wright registered 12 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Utes, who won their three games in the four-team round-robin tournament by an average of 22 points. Princeton Onwas scored 14 points and was 8-for-8 on free throws as Utah made 25-of-27 from the line and committed only five turnovers.

Deven Williams scored 16 points for the Tigers (2-6), who lost their fourth straight game. Hikeem Champaigne added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Loveridge missed six of his first nine shots before he drove end to end with one second left prior to the break to give Utah its biggest lead of the first half 38-28. The Utes grabbed nine offensive rebounds before intermission with Loveridge and Renan Lenz recording three apiece and Utah also dominated on points in the paint 22-10.

Savannah State got as close as six on three occasions in the second - the last on Williams’ basket with 10:26 left. Loveridge, who made six of his last seven shots from the field, restored the double-digit lead on a 3-pointer with 6:46 to play and the Utes were not seriously threatened down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah’s opponents have converted 13-of-93 from 3-point range. ... The Utes made their first 17 free throws before Loveridge missed with 4:46 remaining. ... This is Utah’s third 5-0 start since 1968.