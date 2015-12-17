Utah 99, Savannah State 53

Forward Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points and guard Lorenzo Bonam added 14 points to lead Utah to a 99-53 victory over Savannah State on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Guard Brandon Taylor added 13 points for the Utes, who never trailed after taking a 7-5 lead a little over a minute into the game. Utah (8-2) has won 26 straight home games against nonconference opponents.

Forward Lenjo Kilo scored 14 points and guard Christopher Martin added 13 to lead Savannah State (4-6), which fell to 0-3 all time against Utah.

Utah broke the game open by scoring 26 consecutive points in the first half. Bonam ignited the run when he stole the ball and took it in for a layup to put the Utes up 11-8. He bookended the spurt with a 3-pointer that gave Utah a 35-8 lead with 6:46 left before halftime. Bonam had five baskets during the 26-0 run.

Savannah State went 11 1/2 minutes without a basket. The Tigers broke the ice on a 3-pointer from guard Dexter McClanahan with 6:25 remaining in the half. They cut the deficit to 18 points when guard Isaiah Felder made a jumper to trim Utah’s lead to 42-24.

Forward Jordan Loveridge and Taylor each drilled 3-pointers to push Utah’s lead back to 51-24 at halftime.

The Utes expanded the lead in the second half with a 12-0 run, capped by a jumper from forward Brekkott Chapman, to take a 75-33 lead with 9:38 remaining.