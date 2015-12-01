Preview: Seattle at California

Like so many visitors to Las Vegas, California stumbled home from last week’s trip a little worse for wear. The Golden Bears return home to face Seattle on Tuesday after falling out of the Top 25 with losses to San Diego State and Richmond in the Las Vegas Invitational.

The trip served as a rude awakening for coach Cuonzo Martin’s squad, which won its first four games over mid-major competition by an average of 21 points. Cal blew a 15-point lead in the second half against San Diego State and then allowed Richmond to shoot 50 percent from the field in a 94-90 loss to the Spiders. The Golden Bears struggled to contain Richmond forward Terry Allen, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound senior who dominated inside with a career-high 34 points along with 13 rebounds. Seattle doesn’t have anyone in Allen’s class, but the Redhawks could create trouble near the basket with 6-foot-11 senior center Jack Crook, who averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds in wins last week over Eastern Washington and NAIA member Great Falls.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SEATTLE (2-3): In addition to Crook, the Redhawks’ formidable frontline includes forward William Powell and 7-foot-3 center Aaron Menzies, a freshman averaging 5.6 points and 5.4 rebounds off the bench. The Redhawks were picked to finish fifth in the eight-team WAC and opened with three straight losses, but coach Cameron Dollar said his young squad won’t be intimidated against the talented Golden Bears. “We get an opportunity to get better against arguably the most talented team we’ll play all year long,” Dollar told reporters. “Going into a hostile environment – it’s going to be good. A good learning experience.”

ABOUT CAL (4-2): Freshman forward Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 27 points against Richmond and senior point guard Tyrone Wallace is averaging a team-high 18.7 points, but there is reason to be concerned about the Golden Bears’ defense after last week’s performance. The team needs more production on both ends from guard Jordan Mathews, who is shooting 39.2 percent after scoring a season-low three points on 1-of-8 shooting against Richmond. Martin has leaned heavily on his starting five and would like to see continued development from reserves such as forward Roger Moute a Bidias, who provided a spark against the Spiders.

TIP-INS

1. Cal leads the all-time series 5-2, including a 79-43 win in the last meeting on Dec. 21, 1984.

2. The Bears have allowed a total of 138 points in the past three halves

3. Wallace has scored in double figures in each of his last 20 games.

PREDICTION: California 84, Seattle 63