Cal 66, Seattle 52

Senior guard Tyrone Wallace took over late in the game to lead Cal to a 66-52 victory over visiting Seattle on Monday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Wallace finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Cal (5-2). Junior guard Jordan Mathews scored 12 points. Freshman forward Jaylen Brown and junior guard Jabari Bird had 11 points apiece.

Junior guard Brendan Westendorf had 13 points and seven assists to lead Seattle (2-4). Junior guard Manroop Clair came off the bench to score 11 points.

Cal took an 8-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Brown with 15:53 to play in the opening period. Seattle tied the game at 10-10 on a layup by senior center Jack Crook with 11:37 remaining. Clair made a 3-pointer to put the Redhawks up 21-18 with 4:37 to go, but the Bears ended the half with a 14-2 run to take a 32-23 lead into the locker room at the break.

Seattle scored nine of the first 11 points to start the second half, cutting Cal’s lead to 34-32 on a 3-pointer by Westendorf with 17:25 to play.

The Redhawks took a 44-41 lead on a 3-pointer by Clair with 9:30 to go, but the Bears responded with a 12-0 run to regain control. Wallace scored nine points in a span of 3:55 to spur Cal’s decisive surge.